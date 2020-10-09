2020 NHL free agency live: Latest rumors, news and completed contracts

Nick Goss

NHL free agency 2020 is finally here!

What promises to be an exciting offseason kicks into high gear Friday with the free agent market officially opening at noon ET. 

This year's free agent class features a plethora of talented players, including a couple tremendous defensemen in Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug, a former Hart Trophy-winning forward in Taylor Hall and several very good goaltenders led by Jacob Markstrom.

The Boston Bruins have about $15 million in salary cap space with a few important free agents to consider re-signing, most notably Krug, Jake DeBrusk and captain Zdeno Chara.

Keep it right here for the latest free agent rumors, news and completed deals. This live blog will be updated throughout Friday.

11:20 a.m.: The Paul Stastny trade between the Golden Knights and Jets is now official.

11:15 a.m.: The Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goalie.

Could Sami Vatanen could back to the Ducks?

10:15 a.m. ET: Here are some of the notable updates from Friday morning and Thursday evening.

The Jets are set to acquire a No. 2 center in Paul Stastny. It will be his second stint with the team.

What's going on with the Oliver Ekman-Larsson situation? Not much, it seems.

After acquiring Josh Anderson in a trade with the Blue Jackets earlier in the week, the Canadiens are paying him a lot of money with a new seven-year contract. It's a lot of money and term for an injury prone player.

The New Jersey Devils are adding a quality defenseman in a trade with the Blue Jackets.

Anton Khudobin would be a solid No. 2 goalie for any contending team.