2020 NHL free agency live: Latest rumors, news and completed contracts

2020 NHL free agency live: Latest rumors, news & completed contracts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL free agency 2020 is finally here!

What promises to be an exciting offseason kicks into high gear Friday with the free agent market officially opening at noon ET.

This year's free agent class features a plethora of talented players, including a couple tremendous defensemen in Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug, a former Hart Trophy-winning forward in Taylor Hall and several very good goaltenders led by Jacob Markstrom.

The Boston Bruins have about $15 million in salary cap space with a few important free agents to consider re-signing, most notably Krug, Jake DeBrusk and captain Zdeno Chara.

Keep it right here for the latest free agent rumors, news and completed deals. This live blog will be updated throughout Friday.

11:20 a.m.: The Paul Stastny trade between the Golden Knights and Jets is now official.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



Vegas has acquired defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a 2022 conditional 4th round pick from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Paul Stastny 🔄#VegasBornhttps://t.co/MWFmiCRmvU — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 9, 2020

11:15 a.m.: The Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goalie.

If Jacob Markstrom makes it to free agency Friday, believe Calgary will make a competitive, long-term pitch.



Also am of the understanding #Flames are a preferred landing spot if Markstrom doesn’t return to Vancouver. — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 9, 2020

Cam Talbot is heading to free agency. Couldn’t come to terms with the Flames. — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) October 9, 2020

Could Sami Vatanen could back to the Ducks?

Reunion?



Sounds like there's mutual interest between D Sami Vatanen & the #NHLDucks.



We'll see what today brings. #SNSigningSeason #NHLFreeAgency — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) October 9, 2020

10:15 a.m. ET: Here are some of the notable updates from Friday morning and Thursday evening.

The Jets are set to acquire a No. 2 center in Paul Stastny. It will be his second stint with the team.

Source confirms the #NHLJets have completed the deal with #VegasBorn to acquire C Paul Stastny — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) October 9, 2020

What's going on with the Oliver Ekman-Larsson situation? Not much, it seems.

RE: OEL: Last night I was told there was nothing new happening.

Obviously, things can change in a heartbeat because deadlines tend to spur action.

OEL’s agent, Kevin Epp, told me that today’s deadline is firm. https://t.co/GLSTplEo4O — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 9, 2020

After acquiring Josh Anderson in a trade with the Blue Jackets earlier in the week, the Canadiens are paying him a lot of money with a new seven-year contract. It's a lot of money and term for an injury prone player.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a 7-year deal with forward Josh Anderson. (AAV $5.5M).



More details to come.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/W4jMWwe6hF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2020

The New Jersey Devils are adding a quality defenseman in a trade with the Blue Jackets.

Anton Khudobin would be a solid No. 2 goalie for any contending team.