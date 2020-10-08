2020 NHL Draft: Winners and Losers

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft is behind us and in some ways Day 2 was more interesting than the first round Tuesday night. Of course, the headline prospects were taken in the first round, but there were a number of interesting trades and signings yesterday. When going over the winners and losers of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, I’m going to be factoring in Tuesday and Wednesday’s trades and signings as well as the players taken.

With that in mind, let’s talk about the teams that stood out over the last two days, for better and worse.

LOSER: Arizona Coyotes – The Coyotes lost in the first round of the playoffs after missing the playoffs for each of the previous seven seasons, so they’re not exactly in “win now” mode. Despite that, they didn’t pick until the 111st selection overall. Why?

Their first round pick (18th overall), belonged to the New Jersey Devils as part of the Taylor Hall trade. The Coyotes decision to get Taylor Hall was questionable back in December when they pulled the trigger given that he was on the final year of his contract. The Coyotes weren’t expected to be a major contender even with Hall and indeed they weren’t, so getting Hall wasn’t worth it in terms of what he did for the Coyotes in 2019-20. The only way that trade would have made sense is if the Coyotes were able to re-sign him, but they weren’t. So basically in the Hall trade, the Coyotes gave up their first round pick and all that they got out of it was a quick exit in the playoffs.

To make matters worse, Arizona’s second-round pick was forfeited as a penalty for violations to the NHL Combine Testing Policy (they also lost their first round pick in 2021 over that). Meanwhile, the Coyotes third-round pick was given up as part of the Carl Soderberg trade – who by the way is also set to become an unrestricted free agent.

As if the Coyotes needed more salt poured in the wound, they’re in the middle of an awkward potential divorce with their top defenseman and captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Coyotes are shopping him after he played just one season of his eight-year, $66 million contract. Only that deal includes a full no-movement clause, so he gets to dictate what the Coyotes options are. He’s reportedly limited his potential destinations to Vancouver and Boston and on top of that, his agent said on Tuesday that if Ekman-Larsson isn’t moved by Friday, then he’ll simply stay in Arizona whether the Coyotes want to trade him or not.

So to summarize, the Coyotes are going through an awkward period and the draft period highlighted it.

WINNER: Minnesota Wild – The Wild were fortunate that Marco Rossi was still available when they picked at ninth overall and they took advantage of the opportunity. He’s undersized, which is presumably why he wasn’t drafted higher, but his offensive potential is through the roof. On top of that, he plays center, which is a position Minnesota sorely needs help in, so the Wild were able to address a need while also grabbing the best player available. It’s just a very good pick and match.

The Wild further addressed their deficiency up the middle when they acquired Nick Bonino along with the 37th (Marat Khusnutdinov) and 69th (Eemil Viro) picks overall from Nashville in exchange for Luke Kunin and the 100th pick (Adam Wilsby). Giving up Kunin, who is still just 22-years-old, hurts, but Bonino is solid on the draw and great defensively. He’ll slide in nicely as the Wild’s second or third-line center. It’s worth noting that they added yet another center when they drafted Khusnutdinov, though unlike Rossi, who might be able to play in the NHL as early as next season, Khusnutdinov should be regarded as a project.

All-in-all, it was a solid showing for the Wild.

LOSERS: Columbus Blue Jackets – Sometimes being bold pays off. Sometimes it doesn’t. Only time will tell if the Blue Jackets made the right calls over the past couple days, but their draft decisions were certainly head scratchers.

They had the oddest pick of the first round, taking Yegor Chinakhov with the 21st overall pick when some lists didn’t even have him in their top-100. He’s off to a fine start in the KHL this season and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said his team’s scouting report had him as a top-10 prospect, but he’s certainly a big gamble.

