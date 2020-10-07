2020 NHL Draft tracker: Updated list of every Bruins selection on Day 2

Tracking every Bruins pick on Day 2 of 2020 NHL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's time for the Boston Bruins to get down to business.
The Bruins didn't have a selection in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday night. But they should be much busier Wednesday in Rounds 2 through 7, which all take place Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.
While Boston is slated to make five selections over those six rounds, that could change if the club swings a trade.
The Bruins have popped up in several NHL trade rumors, and general manager Don Sweeney suggested there could be some action in the latter rounds Wednesday.
"I think there will be some pick movement (Wednesday)," Sweeney told reporters Tuesday night. " ... I know there have been a lot of conversations, but I can’t predict how many trades will actually take place."
So, who will the Bruins add to their roster Wednesday? Here's a list of every B's pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, which we'll update as the Bruins make their selections.
Round 2
No. 58 overall
Round 3
No. 89 overall
Round 5
No. 151 overall
Round 6
No. 182 overall
Round 7
No. 213 overall