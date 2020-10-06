2020 NHL Draft stream: Round 1 coverage

The 2020 NHL Draft is finally here. Rescheduled from its original date in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will take place virtually.

Round 1 coverage will begin with a pre-draft edition of NHL Live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Liam McHugh will host from NBC Sports’ studios in Stamford, Conn., alongside Pierre McGuire, while NHL Insiders Bob McKenzie and Craig Button will contribute remotely from a studio in Montreal.

You can watch the NHL Draft stream here.

The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft lottery in August and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.

After Lafreniere, the rest of the top 10 will swing on what the Kings do at No. 2. Will they go with Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL) or Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL)? Once that’s settled, expect to see Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP), Alexander Holtz (Djurgarden – RW – SHL), and Anton Lundell (HIFK – C – Liiga) hear their names early.

2020 NHL Draft Round 1 order

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Washington Capitals

25. Colorado Avalanche

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars

31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)

