2020 NHL Draft stream: Round 1 coverage

The 2020 NHL Draft is finally here. Rescheduled from its original date in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will take place virtually.
Round 1 coverage will begin with a pre-draft edition of NHL Live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Liam McHugh will host from NBC Sports’ studios in Stamford, Conn., alongside Pierre McGuire, while NHL Insiders Bob McKenzie and Craig Button will contribute remotely from a studio in Montreal.
The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft lottery in August and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.
After Lafreniere, the rest of the top 10 will swing on what the Kings do at No. 2. Will they go with Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL) or Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL)? Once that’s settled, expect to see Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP), Alexander Holtz (Djurgarden – RW – SHL), and Anton Lundell (HIFK – C – Liiga) hear their names early.
2020 NHL Draft Round 1 order
1. New York Rangers
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Minnesota Wild
10. Winnipeg Jets
11. Nashville Predators
12. Florida Panthers
13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)
14. Edmonton Oilers
15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)
16. Montreal Canadiens
17. Chicago Blackhawks
18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ)
19. Calgary Flames
20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB)
21. Columbus Blue Jackets
22. New York Rangers (from CAR)
23. Philadelphia Flyers
24. Washington Capitals
25. Colorado Avalanche
26. St. Louis Blues
27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)
28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)
29. Vegas Golden Knights
30. Dallas Stars
31. San Jose Sharks (from TB)
