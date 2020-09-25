2020 NHL Draft order: Complete list of Boston Bruins picks

2020 NHL Draft order: Full list of Boston Bruins picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are facing a very important offseason for the future of the franchise, and that process will begin with the 2020 NHL Draft.

This year's draft will be a virtual event beginning Oct. 6 with the first round. Rounds two through seven will take place Oct. 7.

The Bruins do not own all of their 2020 draft picks.

They traded their first-round selection, along with veteran forward David Backes and prospect Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks in February in exchange for forward Ondrej Kase. Giving up the first rounder was needed to get rid of Backes' salary cap-burdening contract.

Tuukka Rask finishes second in Vezina Trophy voting

This will be the just second draft since 2013 in which the B's are without a first-round pick. The other instance came in 2018 after the Rick Nash trade with the New York Rangers.

Boston also doesn't own it's 2020 fourth-round pick. This selection and a 2019 second rounder were dealt to the New Jersey Devils before last season's trade deadline in exchange for veteran forward Marcus Johansson.

Here's a list of the Bruins' picks in the upcoming draft:

Round 1: None

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: None

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 181

Round 7: No. 213