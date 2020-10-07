2020 NHL draft live updates: Detroit Red Wings hold 9 picks on Day 2

Roughly 12 hours after capping a long day with interviews lauding their first-round pick, the Detroit Red Wings embark on a busy Day 2 of the 2020 NHL draft.

The Wings hold nine picks in rounds 2-7 (11:30 a.m., NHLN), three of them in the second round.

“We know we have work to do,” director of amateur scouting Kris Draper said. “We also realize that a big part of us getting back to where we want to go is going to be drafting and developing.

“We’re looking forward to making those picks.”

Top prospects in the 2020 NHL draft talk on a Zoom call, Sept. 24, 2020. More

The Wings pick at 32, 45, 55, 63, 65, 107, 125, 156 and 187.

On Tuesday, they drafted Swedish winger Lucas Raymond at fourth overall.

The draft is being held virtually this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Teams are ensconced in home bases; in the Wings’ case, Draper and personnel including assistant general managers Pat Verbeek and Ryan Martin and chief amateur scout Jesse Wallin are at a conference room at Little Caesars headquarters.

General manager Steve Yzerman is working remotely because he was recently exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Yzerman has tested negative multiple times.

Amateur and pro scouts are also partaking via Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

