2020 NHL Draft live stream: Watch all 31 first round picks online

2020 NHL Draft live stream: Watch entire first round online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's going to be a busy week in professional hockey with the 2020 NHL Draft and free agency both taking place over the next few days.

Before the free agent market opens Friday at noon ET, the league will hold its draft virtually beginning Tuesday night with the first round. Rounds two through seven will unfold Wednesday.

The New York Rangers will pick No. 1 overall after winning the draft lottery in August. The Rangers are expected to select highly touted winger Alexis Lafreniere with this selection, giving them a potential franchise cornerstone player to build around for years to come.

The next four picks will be made by the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators (via San Jose), Detroit Red Wings and the Senators again, in that order.

Not every team has a first-round pick, however. The Boston Bruins are one of those teams, and so are the Vancouver Canucks. Both the Bruins and Canucks are reportedly on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's trade list.

How will the first 31 picks shake out as trade rumors fly? Here's the information you need to watch Round 1 of the this year's draft online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports