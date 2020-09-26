2020 NHL Draft: Date, time, order of picks for all 31 teams

The 2020 NHL Draft will be held virtually with Round 1 taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. NBCSN will air coverage on both days.

The Rangers won Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft lottery in August and will select first overall. Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) winger Alexis Lafreniere is expected to go No. 1.

After that? It could go a lot of different ways. Quinton Byfield (Sudbury – C- OHL), Tim Stutzle (Adler Mannheim – C/LW – DEL), Lucas Raymond (Frolunda – LW/C – SHL), Jamie Drysdale (Erie – D – OHL), Marco Rossi (Ottawa – C – OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw – C – OHL), Jake Sanderson (D – USNTDP) are among the top prospects expected to be selected early.

The full 2020 NHL Draft order will be finalized at the conclusion of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

2020 NHL Draft order

Round 1

1. New York Rangers

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Minnesota Wild

10. Winnipeg Jets

11. Nashville Predators

12. Florida Panthers

13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR)

14. Edmonton Oilers

15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

16. Montreal Canadiens

17. Chicago Blackhawks

18. New Jersey Devils (from ARZ)

19. Calgary Flames

20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TB)

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

22. New York Rangers (from CAR)

23. Philadelphia Flyers

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Washington Capitals

26. St. Louis Blues

27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS)

28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

29. Vegas Golden Knights

30. Dallas Stars or San Jose Sharks (from TB)

31. Dallas Stars or San Jose Sharks (from TB)

Round 2

32. Detroit Red Wings

33. Ottawa Senators

34. San Jose Sharks

35. Los Angeles Kings

36. Anaheim Ducks

37. Nashville Predators (from NJ)

38. Buffalo Sabres

39. Minnesota Wild

40. Winnipeg Jets

41. Carolina Hurricanes (from NYR)

42. Nashville Predators

43. Florida Panthers

44. Toronto Maple Leafs

45. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

46. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK via PIT)

47. Montreal Canadiens

48. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)

49. Arizona Coyotes*

50. Calgary Flames

51. Los Angeles Kings (from VAN)

52. Ottawa Senators (from CBJ)

53. Carolina Hurricanes

54. Philadelphia Flyers

55. San Jose Sharks (from COL via WSH)

56. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH)

57. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)

58. Boston Bruins

59. Ottawa Senators (from NYI)

60. Los Angeles Kings (from VGK)

61. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK) or Tampa Bay Lightning

62. Ottawa Senators (from DAL via VGK) or Tampa Bay Lightning

*Coyotes forfeit pick No. 49 due to punishment for violating NHL pre-combine testing rules.

Round 3

63. Detroit Red Wings

64. Ottawa Senators

65. Detroit Red Wings (from SJ)

66. Los Angeles Kings

67. Anaheim Ducks

68. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJ)

69. Carolina Hurricanes (from BUF)

70. Nashville Predators (from MIN)

71. Ottawa Senators (from WPG)

72. New York Rangers

73. Nashville Predators

74. Florida Panthers

75. Colorado Avalanche (from TOR)

76. Edmonton Oilers++

77. Pittsburgh Penguins

78. Montreal Canadiens

79. Chicago Blackhawks

80. Washington Capitals (from ARI via COL)

81. Calgary Flames++

82. Vancouver Canucks

83. Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via OTT via TOR)

84. New Jersey Devils (from CAR)

85. Tampa Bay Lightning (from PHI via SJ)

86. Florida Panthers (from COL)

87. St. Louis Blues (from WSH via MTL)

88. St. Louis Blues

89. Boston Bruins

90. New York Islanders

91. Vegas Golden Knights

92. New York Rangers (from DAL) or Tampa Bay Lightning

93. New York Rangers (from DAL) or Tampa Bay Lightning

++ Oilers have yet to announce whether they will give their 2020 or 2021 third-round pick to the Flames as part of the James Neal trade. If they give up the 2020 choice, the Blackhawks will get No. 76 as part of the Erik Gustafsson treads. If they give up their 2021 pick, the Blackhawks will get the No. 81 pick from the Flames.

Round 4

94. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET)

95. Ottawa Senators

96. Calgary Flames (from SJ vis MTL via BUF)

97. Los Angeles Kings

98. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA)

99. New Jersey Devils

100. Buffalo Sabres

101. Minnesota Wild

102. Montreal Canadiens (from WPG)

103. New York Rangers

104. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH via PHI)

105. Florida Panthers

106. Toronto Maple Leafs

107. Detroit Red Wings (from EDM)

108. Pittsburgh Penguins

109. Montreal Canadiens

110. Chicago Blackhawks

111. Arizona Coyotes

112. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)

113. Vancouver Canucks

114. Columbus Blue Jackets

115. Carolina Hurricanes

116. Philadelphia Flyers

117. Colorado Avalanche

118. Washington Capitals

119. St. Louis Blues

120. New Jersey Devils (from BOS)

121. New York Islanders

122. Toronto Maple Leafs (from VGK)

123. Dallas Stars or Tampa Bay Lightning

124. Dallas Stars or Tampa Bay Lightning

