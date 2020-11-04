2020 NFL's Week 9: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 9 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., FOX

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., FOX

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

