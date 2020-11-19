2020 NFL's Week 11: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games
Welcome to Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing a 10-0 start as they face the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.
The last team to go this far into a season unbeaten was the Cam Newton-led 2015 Carolina Panthers, who went 14-0 before losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. That Panthers team finished the regular season 15-1, falling to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.
Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 11 matchups on Sunday, including the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Kickoff times are all Eastern with broadcasting TV network listed for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
NFL Week 11 schedule
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FOX
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
