2020 NFL's Week 11: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrates with Chukwuma Okorafor (76) after his scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, 2020. The Steelers are 9-0. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing a 10-0 start as they face the 1-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The last team to go this far into a season unbeaten was the Cam Newton-led 2015 Carolina Panthers, who went 14-0 before losing to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. That Panthers team finished the regular season 15-1, falling to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 11 matchups on Sunday, including the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kickoff times are all Eastern with broadcasting TV network listed for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

NFL Week 11 schedule

