2020 NFL Transactions Tracker

The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely. All salary data is taken from OverTheCap.com.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Johnnie Dixon, DT Lyndon Johnson, C Sam Jones, WR A.J. Richardson, DB Sojourn Shelton, DB Duke Thomas, P Ryan Winslow

ATLANTA FALCONS

Reserve/Future Contracts: QB Danny Etling, WR Devin Gray, OT Lukayus McNeil, TE Carson Meier, DB C.J. Reavis, RB Craig Reynolds

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Aaron Adeoye, DB Terrell Bonds, OG Will Holden, DE Ufomba Kamalu, WR Sean Modster, DE Mike Onuoha, OT R.J. Prince, TE Charles Scarff, WR Antoine Wesley

BUFFALO BILLS

Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Nate Becker, LB Tyrel Dodson, WR Nick Easley, CB Cam Lewis, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, OT Victor Salako, K Kaare Vedvik, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb, DE Jonathan Woodard

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired coach Matt Rhule and OC Joe Brady.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Quin Blanding, K Elliott Fry, DB Dominique Hatfield, TE Temarrick Hemingway, WR Ishmael Hyman, WR Damion Jeanpierre, OG Tyler Marz, OT Aaron Monteiro, RB Marcus Murphy, LB Sione Teuhema

1/6/2020: Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year, $660,000 extension through 2020.

1/14/2020: MLB Luke Kuechly announced his retirement.

CHICAGO BEARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Mark Helfrich. Hired OC Bill Lazor.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Dino Boyd, DB Kentrell Brice, TE Darion Clark, DB Xavier Crawford, WR Reggie Davis, DB Stephen Denmark, WR Thomas Ives, C Sam Mustipher, TE Dax Raymond, LB James Vaughters, WR Alex Wesley

1/3/2020: Signed FS Eddie Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million extension through 2024.

1/5/2020: RG Kyle Long announced his retirement.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Moritz Bohringer, LS Dan Godsil, WR DaMarkus Lodge, DB Winston Rose

12/30/2019: Claimed CB Tony Brown off waivers from the Packers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM John Dorsey, coach Freddie Kitchens, and OC Todd Monken. Hired coach Kevin Stefanski.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Brandin Bryant, LB Jermaine Grace, DB Donnie Lewis, DB Montrel Meander, WR J’Mon Moore, OG Malcolm Pridgeon, C Willie Wright, LB Trevon Young

DALLAS COWBOYS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Jason Garrett and DC Rod Marinelli. Hired coach Mike McCarthy and DC Mike Nolan.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Jordan Chunn, C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WR Tevin Jones, QB Clayton Thorson, DB D.J. White, DE Daniel Wise

DENVER BRONCOS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Rich Scangarello. Hired OC Pat Shurmur.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Ka’John Armstrong, WR Trinity Benson, LB Malik Carney, RB Jeremy Cox, LB Tre’ Crawford, P Trevor Daniel, LS Wes Farnsworth, WR Bug Howard, OT Tyler Jones, DB P.J. Locke, WR Kelvin McKnight, RB Khalfani Muhammad, DB Tyvis Powell, QB Brett Rypien, DB Kahani Smith, NT Jay-Tee Tiuli

12/31/2019: Claimed DT Joel Heath off waivers from the Texans.

DETROIT LIONS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Paul Pasqualoni. Hired DC Cory Undlin.

Reserve/Future Contracts: C Russell Bodine, WR Victor Bolden, TE Paul Butler, RB Tra Carson, WR Jonathan Duhart, LS James Fisher, P Jack Fox, DB A.J. Howard, WR Tom Kennedy, OT Matt Nelson, DT Olive Sagapolu, LB Christian Sam, TE Matt Sokol, OT Casey Tucker, P Matt Wile

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB DaShaun Amos, WR Reggie Begelton, RB Elijah Wellman

HOUSTON TEXANS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Davin Bellamy, DB Anthony Chesley, LB Nate Hall, WR Chad Hansen, RB Karan Higdon, OT Rick Leonard, DB Shalom Luani, QB Alex McGough, OT Kyle Murphy, DB Jonathan Owens

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Bruce Anderson, TE Ian Bunting, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Chaz Green, DE Gerri Green, TE Xavier Grimble, WR Malik Henry, OT Brandon Hitner, RB Darius Jackson, OT Cedrick Lang, TE Matt Lengel, DB Picasso Nelson, DB Lafayette Pitts, DB Jackson Porter, WR Artavis Scott, OT Travis Vornkahl

12/30/2019: Signed K Chase McLaughlin to a one-year, $675,000 extension through 2020. Signed WR Zach Pascal to a one-year, $660,000 extension through 2020. Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year, $660,000 extension through 2020.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC John DeFilippo.

Reserve/Future Contracts: K Jon Brown, OT Blake Hance, DE Chuck Harris, WR Charone Peake, OT Ryan Pope, DT Brian Price, DB Jayson Stanley

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Anthony Lanier, TE Alize Mack, RB Marcus Marshall

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Stephen Anderson, DB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Malik Jefferson, DT P.J. Johnson, WR Tyron Johnson, DB Quenton Meeks, OT Tyree St. Louis, C Cole Toner,

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Wade Phillips. Hired OC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brandon Staley.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Adonis Alexander, DT Marquise Copeland, WR Greg Dortch, LB Jeff Holland, OG Jeremiah Kolone, LB Jachai Polite, C Nate Trewyn, TE Ethan Wolf, QB John Wolford

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Chad O’Shea. DC Patrick Graham resigned. Hired OC Chan Gailey. Promoted CBs coach Josh Boyer to DC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Jake Carlock, DB Rashard Causey, LB Terrill Hanks, WR Andy Jones, TE Chris Myarick, OT Chidi Okeke, DT Durval Queiroz, WR T.J. Rahming, QB Jake Rudock, WR Terry Wright

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Kevin Stefanski resigned. Fired DC George Edwards.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Tony Brooks-James, QB Jake Browning, WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dill, DB Mark Fields, DB Kemon Hall, WR Dillon Mitchell, DB Marcus Sayles

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Quincy Adeboyejo, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Terez Hall, DB Obi Melifonwu, DB Adarius Pickett, WR Devin Ross, DE Nick Thurman, OG Najee Toran

1/5/2020: TE Ben Watson announced his retirement.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Emmanuel Butler, DT Jalen Dalton, LB Andrew Dowell, WR Maurice Harris, DB Chris Johnson, OT Derrick Kelly, DE Mitchell Loewen, RB Taquan Mizzell, WR Tim White, TE Cole Wick

NEW YORK GIANTS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Pat Shurmur and DC James Bettcher. Hired coach Joe Judge, OC Jason Garrett, and DC Patrick Graham.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB George Aston, WR Alex Bachman, DB Derrick Baity, TE C.J. Conrad, RB Jon Hilliman, LS Drew Scott, P Sean Smith, C Tanner Volson, WR Reggie White, DE Kevin Wilkins, OT Nate Wozniak

NEW YORK JETS

Reserve/Future Contracts: P Ian Berryman, WR Jehu Chesson, LB Ahmad Gooden, WR Keon Hatcher, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Corbin Kaufusi, C Brad Lundblade, K Brett Maher, C James Murray, DE Wyatt Ray, QB Mike White

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Ade Aruna, DB Jordan Brown, LB Kendall Donnerson, C Kyle Kalis, DB Dylan Mabin, C Erik Magnuson, LB Derrick Moncrief, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, RB William Stanback, RB Mark Thompson, LB Nick Usher

12/30/2019: Signed LG Richie Incognito to a two-year, $13.35 million extension through 2021.

1/3/2020: NFL suspended CB Nevin Lawson one game for violating the league’s player-safety policy.

1/9/2020: Signed G/T Denzelle Good to a one-year extension through 2020.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Mike Groh.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR River Cracraft, TE Alex Ellis, WR Marcus Green, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, WR Marken Michel, C Keegan Render, DB Tremon Smith, DB Trevor Williams

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: QB J.T. Barrett, DB John Battle, WR Jamal Custis, OT Christian DiLauro, OT Derwin Gray, RB Darrin Hall, WR Quadree Henderson, WR Anthony Johnson, DB Tray Matthews, DE Henry Mondeaux, DB Alexander Myres, TE Kevin Rader, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, RB Ralph Webb

12/30/2019: Signed LB Tuzar Skipper to a two-year, $1.26 million extension through 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Chris Edwards, DB Derrick Kindred, DE Jonathan Kongbo, OT Leonard Wester

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Brian Allen, WR Penny Hart, LB Sutton Smith, DT Shakir Soto, LB Pita Taumoepenu, WR Cody Thompson

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, DB Deiondre’ Hall, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, DB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton, RB Aca’Cedric Ware

TENNESSEE TITANS

N/A

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Bruce Allen, OC Kevin O’Connell, and DC Greg Manusky. Hired coach Ron Rivera, OC Scott Turner, and DC Jack Del Rio.