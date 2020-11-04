2020 NFL trade deadline: Two reasons why Raiders didn't make any moves

Two reasons why Raiders didn't make trades before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders stood on the sideline as the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday.

People close to the team indicated there were discussions about players who were potentially available, but between the asking prices of potential targets and available cap space, the Raiders decided to keep their roster intact.

“We have to look at it realistically,” coach Jon Gruden said last week. “I’m not going to get into our position. That’s really for (general manager) Mike Mayock and I and our organization to talk about. We’re always looking for ways to get better.”

The Raiders, 4-3 with a favorable second-half schedule, are squarely in the playoff picture. It’s still possible they could make moves to improve the roster.

Several veteran players who were potentially available on the trade market are expected to be released this week. Those players must clear waivers before becoming free agents.