2020 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, reports and rumors

The 2020 NFL season has been anything but ordinary, meaning the NFL Trade Deadline could bring the same type of chaos. On November 3, teams will look to make some mid-season moves that could either put them in contention for the playoff run or set them up well for the future.

Of the contenders, there are teams like the Baltimore Ravens, who have made it clear that they are not afraid to add more star power in order to keep up with the Kanas City Chiefs. The Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills could look to do the same.

Then the league has some surprise teams that may be looking to grab some reinforcements as they continue to exceed expectations. For example, the Chicago Bears or Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL also features a lot of teams hovering around one or so wins, meaning many could be looking to sell some talent in order to build draft capital for the future. Lastly, there's the NFC East, where every team could be a buyer or seller and there is no way of knowing which is the correct choice.

By 4 p.m. ET on November 3, the landscape of the NFL could look a little different. Here are all the latest trades, reports and rumors.

NFL Deadline Tracker:

Oct. 22 - TRADE: The Baltimore Ravens acquired the talented pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced on Thursday. Though the Ravens already boast a strong front, the addition makes the unit even more lethal as it prepares for a run toward the Super Bowl.

Oct. 21 - TRADE: The New York Jets sent outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers, receiving a 2021 seventh-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick in return. The 49ers get some depth for a defense snake bitten with injuries while the Jets prepare for what will be a crucial offseason.

Oct. 21 - TRADE: The New York Jets shipped nose tackle Steve McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Tampa Bay will most likely use McLendon as a fill-in for the injured Vita Vea.