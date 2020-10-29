2020 NFL trade deadline: Examining Raiders' best options around league

Examining Raiders' best potential trade deadline targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Tuesday, the Raiders figure to be looking to acquire some much-needed help, especially on defense.

They have seven draft picks in 2021 to use as trade bait, with picks in rounds one, two, three, five, six (two picks) and seven. So there is more than enough ammunition with which to make a move.

They also have an estimated $7 million to work with under the salary cap, which puts them in decent position to add an attractive target should one emerge.

With needs at all three levels of their defense, pinpointing one area more important than the others is difficult. Pass defense — be it creating more pressure on the quarterback or defending better in the secondary — is of utmost importance.

That said, the Raiders will remain careful in their pursuit. “I’m not saying a trade is out of the question, but some of the trades I’ve seen thrown out there are unrealistic,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

Here are six players who could be available — and could provide help.