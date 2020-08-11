Draft Guide Preview: 2020 NFL Sleepers









August is here and that means one thing: it's fantasy football draft month! We want to help you get one step closer to winning a championship, so over the coming weeks we'll be providing you with a few looks into our 2020 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide from the Rotoworld Premium EDGE+ Roto package.

Complete with content aimed at providing the knowledge you need to make the perfect draft decisions in a variety of league formats — from projections, rankings, a start/sit tool and trade analyzer to exclusive expert columns — this year's edition is the finest we've ever produced.

In this excerpt, we're showing off a few of our writers' favorite sleepers who they'll be looking to snag in drafts this season.

Take a look:



Matt Breida - RB, Miami Dolphins

Before drafting I step back and take a big picture look at running backs, attempting to identify which ball carriers currently outside of the top 24 at the position could inherit a feature back workload – fantasy treasures. This year, my eyes immediately locked on Matt Breida who hovers around RB40. The Dolphins have similar levels of investment in Breida and Jordan Howard, sending a fifth-round pick for Breida entering a contract year and giving Howard a deal that can be whittled down to a one-year agreement. Jordan Howard is a zero in the passing game – wouldn’t we want to target the back who expects to see more passing down work on a team that will likely see plenty of negative game-script? Overall, Breida is simply a more talented player than Howard at this point in their careers. Hopefully the Dolphins coaching staff agrees. – Josh Norris

Chris Herndon - TE, New York Jets

Herndon’s sophomore season could not have gone worse, beginning with a four-game suspension to open the year and ending to the tune of 18 snaps in his lone appearance before he suffered a season-ending rib injury. But the 24-year-old has already proven he’s more than capable of hanging against NFL competition as a fourth-round rookie in ’18, spiking 39/502/4 while flashing trustworthy rapport with Sam Darnold. With head coach Adam Gase “still high” on Herndon this upcoming season, it makes sense that he will find his footing as a third-year breakout and take another step forward at tight end, a position Ryan Griffin (in place of Herndon) leveraged into fantasy’s overall TE7 during nine starts with Darnold before he went down in Week 14. Herndon is arguably a top-12 option being drafted outside the top-20. – John Daigle

Darius Slayton - WR, New York Giants

Slayton had 740 receiving yards in 2019, the third-most for any rookie wideout drafted in the fifth round or later since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. Slayton played up to his 4.39 speed, resulting in eight scores and a pair of two 100-yard games. Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate remain on the roster to vacuum up shorter targets, but Slayton is the only deep threat. Big games for a bad team will lead many to reasonably argue that Slayton’s 2019 might have been an outlier, but any time a rookie’s advertised skills immediately translate, you take notice. A mid-round bargain, bet on Slayton’s upside instead of somebody else’s floor. – Patrick Daugherty



For all Draft Guide features, as well as season tools for MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL plus much more, you can purchase EDGE+ Roto here for as low as $3.99 per month! And if you're into DFS and betting, be sure check out our EDGE+ Pro package that includes our DFS Tools for as low as $7.99 per month and try out our new betting tools FOR FREE.