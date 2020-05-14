2020 NFL season projections: Cowboys over Eagles in the NFC East?

Who will win the NFC East in 2020: Cowboys or Eagles?

One of the two teams has won the division in seven of the last 10 seasons, and the Eagles and Cowboys have finished 1-2 in the standings five times in the last decade.

The 2020 season will likely be more of the same. The Eagles and Cowboys are the class of the NFC East, while the Redskins and Giants continue to rebuild.

USA Today columnist Nate Davis predicted all 256 regular-season NFL games (assuming the league plays a full schedule) and revealed his results. While he doesn't reveal the result of each and every game, he does share some results that determine tiebreakers.

In the NFC East, he predicts the Cowboys will win the division with a 10-6 record, just ahead of the Eagles at 9-7.

"It definitely seems Dallas owns a talent gap on the rest of the division," Davis writes.

In Davis' 2020 prognostication, the Birds are one of four 9-7 teams in the NFC. They earn the third and final wild card spot, due to Davis' prediction of a head-to-head win over Seattle in Week 12.

He predicts the results of the postseason as well, and they don't go well for either NFC East playoff team. As the lowest seed, the Eagles draw the No. 2 seed 49ers on the road and lose. Dallas ends up the No. 4 seed, and the Cowboys get knocked off by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (who the heck would you even root for in that game?

Brady and the Bucs roll all the way to the NFC Championship Game, but that's as far as they go, as their ride finishes a win shy of playing a Super Bowl at home. Your NFC champions? Drew Brees and the Saints. In fact, Davis predicts the Saints take home the title, beating the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl LV.

Davis' NFC East predictions aren't that outlandish. Most realists can foresee the Eagles-Cowboys finishing 1-2 in the division, whatever the order. Let's just hope the Cowboys forget how to play football in a must-win game against the Eagles this December. Again.

