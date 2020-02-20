2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, live stream, how to watch, prospect invites

There's no offseason in the NFL.

Just three weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, all 32 teams will send representatives to Indianapolis as over 300 NFL Draft prospects are set to work out in the 2020 Scouting Combine.

The Scouting Combine is a great place for prospects to boost their stock, both on the field and off. Teams are permitted to each individually interview 45 different prospects during the week in Indianapolis.

Several top prospects such as Ohio State's Chase Young, LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy are all expected to attend. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is still recovering from the dislocated hip he suffered in November and will not be participating.

Players arrive at the combine on Feb. 23, but workouts don't begin until Feb. 27.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 23 through March 2. PLayer workouts being on Feb. 27 and run Thursday-Sunday.

What is the purpose of the NFL Scouting Combine?

For NFL Draft prospects to showcase their strength, skills and athletic ability in front of all 32 NFL teams. Also, teams have the chance to individually meet with several prospects for the first time.

How to watch the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine:

The NFL Scouting Combine will be shown live on NFL Network. A live stream will also be available at NFL.com/watch.

What is the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule?

Thursday, 2/27: Tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers take the field from 4-11 p.m.

Friday, 2/28: Place kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs work out from 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, 2/29: Defensive linemen and linebackers run through drills from 4-11 p.m.

Sunday, 3/1: Defensive backs will conclude the combine by working out from 2-7 p.m.

Three big storylines during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

1. Which quarterback will stand out the most?

Lousiana State's Joe Burrow is likely to be the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, but the rest of the class behind him has plenty of uncertainties.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, once considered the best prospect in years, will not participate as he still recovers from a hip injury. Oregon's Justin Herbert, who many experts consider being a first-rounder, has the chance to raise his stock even more during the combine.

There is also a tier of quarterbacks that could propel themselves into the first-round conversation with a strong week in Indianapolis. Georgia's Jake Fromm, Washington's Jacob Eason, Utah State's Jordan Love and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts all are mocked as high as first-rounders on some experts draft boards, while as low as third- and fourth-rounders on others.

2. How will Chase Young look?

All eyes and ears from the Redskins organization will be focused on Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who many expect the Burgundy and Gold to select with the No. 2 overall pick. Young has all the measurables and checks all the boxes on film, but a strong combine could all but assure his place in the top-2 of the NFL Draft.

3. In a loaded wide receiver class, which wideout will rise above the rest?

The 2020 wide receiver class is easily the deepest of any year since the 2014 NFL Draft, one that saw Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Brandon Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, and Jarvis Landry, among others.

The 2014 class had six wideouts taken in the first round, and the 2020 class has a chance to match that. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are sure-fire first-rounders barring injury. Then there's the next tier of Clemson's Tee Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, Alabama's Henry Ruggs, Penn State's K.J. Hamler, LSU's Justin Jefferson and TCU's Jalen Reager -- all who could be first-round picks.

With such a deep class, a strong performance at the combine would allow one of these receivers to rise above the rest.

Which prospects are invited?

Here is a list of all 335 prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Quarterbacks:

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

James Morgan, QB, Florida International

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

































Running backs:

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Jet Anderson, RB, TCU

LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor

Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia

Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame

Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Javon Leake, RB, Maryland

Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte

Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU

La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida

Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi

James Robinson, RB, Illinois State

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati



























































Wide receivers:

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State

Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Tony Brown, WR, Colorado

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia

Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State

KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

Michael Pittman, WR, USC

James Proche, WR, SMU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State

Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

Cody White, WR, Michigan State













































































































Tight end:

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

C.J. O'Grady, TE, Arkansas

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee







































Offensive lineman:

Trey Adams, OL, Washington

Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas

Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson

Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's (MN)

Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan

Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State

Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU

Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte

Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri

Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri

Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon

Nick Harris, OL, Washington

Charlie Heck, OL, UNC

Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State

Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU

Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State

Joshua Jones, OL, Houston

Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia

Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon

Damien Lewis, OL, LSU

Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia

John Molchon, OL, Boise State

Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island

Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State

Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan

Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut

Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State

Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan

John Simpson, OL, Clemson

Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech

Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana

Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State

Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn

Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State

Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa







































































































Defensive linemen:

McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi

Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse

Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami

Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa

Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas

Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte

Trevon Hill, DL, Miami

Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi

Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU

James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State

Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame

John Penisini, DL, Utah

Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State

Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas

Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi

James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State

Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC

Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State

Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State

D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida



























































































Linebackers:

Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee

Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Nick Coe, LB, Auburn

Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Michael Divinity, LB, LSU

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State

Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee

Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

Evan Weaver, LB, California

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

David Woodward, LB, Utah State























































































Defensive backs:

Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State

Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor

Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami

Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest

Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah

Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

Myles Bryant, DB, Washington

Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah

Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama

Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois

Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida

Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU

Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State

Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas

Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State

Ashtyn Davis, DB, California

Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn

Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame

Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame

Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU

A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State

Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah

Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia

Harrison Hand, DB, Temple

Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California

C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida

Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan

Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA

Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn

Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska

Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah

Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane

Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

Chris Miller, DB, Baylor

Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson

Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa

Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic

Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame

J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia

John Reid, DB, Penn State

Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech

Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa

Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State

josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State

L'Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech

Geno Stone, DB, Iowa

A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson

Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn

Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International

Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern

K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson

Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota

























































































































Special teamers:

Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

Joseph Charlton, P, South Carolina

Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU

Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

JJ Molson, K, UCLA

Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell

Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn

Tommy Townsend, P, Florida

Michael Turk, P, Arizona State

Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State























2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, live stream, how to watch, prospect invites