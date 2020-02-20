2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, live stream, how to watch, prospect invites
There's no offseason in the NFL.
Just three weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, all 32 teams will send representatives to Indianapolis as over 300 NFL Draft prospects are set to work out in the 2020 Scouting Combine.
The Scouting Combine is a great place for prospects to boost their stock, both on the field and off. Teams are permitted to each individually interview 45 different prospects during the week in Indianapolis.
Several top prospects such as Ohio State's Chase Young, LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy are all expected to attend. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is still recovering from the dislocated hip he suffered in November and will not be participating.
Players arrive at the combine on Feb. 23, but workouts don't begin until Feb. 27.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is the NFL Scouting Combine?
The NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 23 through March 2. PLayer workouts being on Feb. 27 and run Thursday-Sunday.
What is the purpose of the NFL Scouting Combine?
For NFL Draft prospects to showcase their strength, skills and athletic ability in front of all 32 NFL teams. Also, teams have the chance to individually meet with several prospects for the first time.
How to watch the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine:
The NFL Scouting Combine will be shown live on NFL Network. A live stream will also be available at NFL.com/watch.
What is the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine schedule?
Thursday, 2/27: Tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers take the field from 4-11 p.m.
Friday, 2/28: Place kickers, special teamers, offensive linemen and running backs work out from 4-11 p.m.
Saturday, 2/29: Defensive linemen and linebackers run through drills from 4-11 p.m.
Sunday, 3/1: Defensive backs will conclude the combine by working out from 2-7 p.m.
Three big storylines during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
1. Which quarterback will stand out the most?
Lousiana State's Joe Burrow is likely to be the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, but the rest of the class behind him has plenty of uncertainties.
Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, once considered the best prospect in years, will not participate as he still recovers from a hip injury. Oregon's Justin Herbert, who many experts consider being a first-rounder, has the chance to raise his stock even more during the combine.
There is also a tier of quarterbacks that could propel themselves into the first-round conversation with a strong week in Indianapolis. Georgia's Jake Fromm, Washington's Jacob Eason, Utah State's Jordan Love and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts all are mocked as high as first-rounders on some experts draft boards, while as low as third- and fourth-rounders on others.
2. How will Chase Young look?
All eyes and ears from the Redskins organization will be focused on Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who many expect the Burgundy and Gold to select with the No. 2 overall pick. Young has all the measurables and checks all the boxes on film, but a strong combine could all but assure his place in the top-2 of the NFL Draft.
3. In a loaded wide receiver class, which wideout will rise above the rest?
The 2020 wide receiver class is easily the deepest of any year since the 2014 NFL Draft, one that saw Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Brandon Cooks, Kelvin Benjamin, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, and Jarvis Landry, among others.
The 2014 class had six wideouts taken in the first round, and the 2020 class has a chance to match that. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are sure-fire first-rounders barring injury. Then there's the next tier of Clemson's Tee Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, Alabama's Henry Ruggs, Penn State's K.J. Hamler, LSU's Justin Jefferson and TCU's Jalen Reager -- all who could be first-round picks.
With such a deep class, a strong performance at the combine would allow one of these receivers to rise above the rest.
Which prospects are invited?
Here is a list of all 335 prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Quarterbacks:
Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
James Morgan, QB, Florida International
Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan
Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Running backs:
Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington
Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Jet Anderson, RB, TCU
LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Rico Dowdle, RB, South Carolina
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
Brian Herrien, RB, Georgia
Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame
Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
Javon Leake, RB, Maryland
Benny LeMay, RB, UNC-Charlotte
Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Sewo Olonilua, RB, TCU
La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida
Scottie Phillips, RB, Mississippi
James Robinson, RB, Illinois State
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Patrick Taylor, RB, Memphis
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
Mike Warren, RB, Cincinnati
Wide receivers:
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky
Tony Brown, WR, Colorado
Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia
Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State
KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
John Hightower, WR, Boise State
K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
Michael Pittman, WR, USC
James Proche, WR, SMU
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State
Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
Cody White, WR, Michigan State
Tight end:
Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan
Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
C.J. O'Grady, TE, Arkansas
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State
Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida
Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee
Offensive lineman:
Trey Adams, OL, Washington
Hakeem Adeniji, OL, Kansas
Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson
Ben Bartch, OL, St. John's (MN)
Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville
Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
Ben Bredeson, OL, Michigan
Cohl Cabral, OL, Arizona State
Saahdiq Charles, OL, LSU
Cameron Clark, OL, UNC-Charlotte
Ezra Cleveland, OL, Boise State
Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL, Missouri
Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU
Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
Yasir Durant, OL, Missouri
Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon
Nick Harris, OL, Washington
Charlie Heck, OL, UNC
Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple
Justin Herron, OL, Wake Forest
Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette
Keith Ismael, OL, San Diego State
Cordel Iwuagwu, OL, TCU
Austin Jackson, OL, USC
Jonah Jackson OL, Ohio State
Joshua Jones, OL, Houston
Solomon Kindley, OL, Georgia
Shane Lemieux, OL, Oregon
Damien Lewis, OL, LSU
Colton McKivitz, OL, West Virginia
John Molchon, OL, Boise State
Kyle Murphy, OL, Rhode Island
Netane Muti, OL, Fresno State
Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
Mike Onwenu, OL, Michigan
Matt Peart, OL, Connecticut
Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State
Danny Pinter, OL, Ball State
Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan
Jon Runyan, OL, Michigan
John Simpson, OL, Clemson
Terence Steele, OL, Texas Tech
Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky
Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana
Alex Taylor, OL, South Carolina State
Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia
Calvin Throckmorton, OL, Oregon
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Auburn
Darryl Williams, OL, Mississippi State
Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama
Isaiah Wilson, OL, Georgia
Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa
Defensive linemen:
McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah
Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi
Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse
Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska
Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami
Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa
Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida
Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas
Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte
Trevon Hill, DL, Miami
Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi
Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame
Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU
James Lynch, DL, Baylor
Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State
Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame
John Penisini, DL, Utah
Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State
Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas
Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse
Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi
James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State
Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC
Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State
Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech
Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State
Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State
D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina
Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida
Linebackers:
Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee
Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU
Nick Coe, LB, Auburn
Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
Michael Divinity, LB, LSU
Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State
Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas
Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas
Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama
Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia
Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Dante Olson, LB, Montana
Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee
Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford
Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State
Evan Weaver, LB, California
Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
David Woodward, LB, Utah State
Defensive backs:
Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State
Grayland Arnold, DB, Baylor
Trajan Bandy, DB, Miami
Essang Bassey, DB, Wake Forest
Julian Blackmon, DB, Utah
Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland
Myles Bryant, DB, Washington
Terrell Burgess, DB, Utah
Shyheim Carter, DB, Alabama
Jeremy Chinn, DB, Southern Illinois
Nevelle Clarke, DB, Central Florida
Rodney Clemons, DB, SMU
Brian Cole II, DB, Mississippi State
Kamren Curl, DB, Arkansas
Cameron Dantzler, DB, Mississippi State
Ashtyn Davis, DB, California
Javaris Davis, DB, Auburn
Grant Delpit, DB, LSU
Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama
Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne
Jalen Elliott, DB, Notre Dame
Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU
Alohi Gilman, DB, Notre Dame
Jeff Gladney, DB, TCU
A.J. Green, DB, Oklahoma State
Javelin K. Guidry, DB, Utah
Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia
Harrison Hand, DB, Temple
Jaylinn Hawkins, DB, California
C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida
Lavert Hill, DB, Michigan
Darnay Holmes, DB, UCLA
Noah Igbinoghene, DB, Auburn
Dane Jackson, DB, Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson, DB, Nebraska
Jaylon Johnson, DB, Utah
Brandon Jones, DB, Texas
BoPete Keyes, DB, Tulane
Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama
Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan
Chris Miller, DB, Baylor
Tanner Muse, DB, Clemson
Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa
Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State
James Pierre, DB, Florida Atlantic
Troy Pride, DB, Notre Dame
J.R. Reed, DB, Georgia
John Reid, DB, Penn State
Amik Robertson, DB, Louisiana Tech
Reggie Robinson II, DB, Tulsa
Stanford Samuels, DB, Florida State
josiah Scott, DB, Michigan State
L'Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech
Geno Stone, DB, Iowa
A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson
Daniel Thomas, DB, Auburn
Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DB, Florida International
Kindle Vildor, DB, Georgia Southern
K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson
Antoine Winfield Jr., DB, Minnesota
Special teamers:
Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia
Joseph Charlton, P, South Carolina
Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
JJ Molson, K, UCLA
Alex Pechin, P, Bucknell
Arryn Siposs, P, Auburn
Tommy Townsend, P, Florida
Michael Turk, P, Arizona State
Steven Wirtel, LS, Iowa State
