2020 NFL schedule rumors: Patriots to play at Jets, Bills in early November

Leaks are beginning to surface regarding the 2020 NFL schedule, and according to two reports Thursday, the New England Patriots will be playing AFC East rivals in the first two weeks of November.

The New York Post's Brian Costello reported Thursday, citing a source, that the New York Jets will play the Patriots on Nov. 9 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots have won eight consecutive games versus the Jets, including an emphatic 33-0 victory in New York on "Monday Night Football" in Week 7 last season.

The Monday night matchup against the Jets will be preceded by another divisional game for the Patriots. Bradley Gelber of USA TODAY's Bills Wire reported Thursday the Buffalo Bills will play the Patriots at New Era Field on Nov. 1. New England has beaten Buffalo in seven straight meetings.

Per source, the #Bills home opener will take place on 9/13 against the NY Jets. The Bills will also play the Patriots at home on 11/1 and Dolphins at home on 1/3. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 7, 2020

The full 2020 regular season schedule for all 32 teams will be officially unveiled Thursday night on NFL Network.

