2020 NFL schedule release: NFL schedule re-frames the NFC North title race

All four NFC North schedules have been released, and here they are:

So ... does this change anything? We already knew everyone's opponents, but does the order actually affect the NFC North title race? Here's the strength of schedule breakdown, courtesy of Warren Sharp:

A better way to consider 2020 strength of schedule is by using projected 2020 win totals from the betting market.



Using odds from multiple sportsbooks updated as of today...



2020 Strength of Schedule is pictured & linked here:https://t.co/IDGC24L4Pk pic.twitter.com/pnXX1TmvZO







— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 7, 2020

Interestingly enough, every team in the NFC North is projected to have an easier-than-average schedule. The hardest schedule, as of tonight, belongs to the Packers at 15th. Maybe the NFC North isn't that good? The good news for the Bears is that their schedule is projected to be one of the easiest in football – a far cry from what their run was like last season. Schedule analysis is more often than not an easy way to be wrong, but where we all stand right now, the Bears should be pretty pleased.

