2020 NFL schedule: Raiders' home, road opponents in first Vegas season

That's all she wrote for the Raiders in Oakland.

Jon Gruden's team gave the fans an eventful send-off in 2019. They were 6-4 in November and looked to be playoff-bound, but they sputtered down the stretch and missed the postseason, finishing at 7-9 and in third place in the AFC West.

With their season over and Bay Area tenure finished, the Raiders will start their new life in Las Vegas with a schedule that will give the fans in Sin City some exciting matchups.

Here are the home and road games the Silver and Black will have in 2020:

Home

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

















Away

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

















The Raiders overachieved this season, but they have a number of young, foundational building blocks in Josh Jacobs, Trayvon Mullen, Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby. Another good draft by Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock will have the Las Vegas Raiders set up for future success.

