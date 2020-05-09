2020 NFL Schedule: The full Sunday Night Football matchups

The 2020 Sunday Night Football slate is littered with big-name quarterbacks, crucial division matchups, and familiar faces in new places.

The Ravens will head to Foxboro in Week 9 for a matchup with a much-different Patriots team than they have faced in a long time. Tom Brady has moved on to Tampa Bay, and it appears second-year quarterback Jared Stidham will take the reins for the foreseeable future. Lamar Jackson torched Bill Bellichick's defense last time these two squads matched up when the reigning MVP handed the Patriots their first loss of the 2019 season.

Aside from Jackson and the Ravens, SNF will feature Brady's Buccaneers hosting Drew Brees and the Saints in Week 9 in addition to Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting Drew Lock and the new-look Broncos in Week 13.

Here is the entire 2020 SNF schedule. All matchups will air on NBC, with kickoff times scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Full Sunday Night Football Schedule

Week 1

Sept. 13, Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2

Sept. 20, New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3

Sept. 27, Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 4

Oct. 4, Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5

Oct. 11, Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6

Oct. 18, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7

Oct. 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8

Nov. 1, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9

Nov. 8, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10

Nov. 15, Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11

Nov. 22, Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12

Nov. 29, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13

Dec. 6, Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14

Dec. 13, Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15

Dec. 20, San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16

Dec. 27, Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

