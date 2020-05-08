2020 NFL Schedule: Everything to know about the Redskins schedule
We knew the Redskins opponents for the 2020 season in late December. Now, we know the dates, as the NFL released the full 2020 season schedule on Thursday.
After months of waiting, Redskins fans now know which team they open the season against (Philadelphia Eagles), when they'll face Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers (Week 14), when Ron Rivera faces his old team (Week 16) and much more.
Here's the Redskins 2020 schedule, with tidbits about each game.
Redskins 2020 Schedule Notes
Week 1: Eagles @ Redskins: The first game of the Rivera era begins with a home date with Philadelphia, marking the second consecutive season these two NFC East foes clash in Week 1. Rivera is excited to immediately face a divisional opponent, a matchup he feels will be a great measuring stick for his team.
Week 2: Redskins @ Cardinals: Two first-round quarterbacks from the 2019 NFL Draft -- Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray -- face off for the first time in their career. Murray, who earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors a season ago, is one quarterback Haskins must play well against in order for the Redskins to leave the desert victorious.
Week 4: Redskins vs. Ravens: For the first time since 2016, the Redskins will host their I-95 neighbors. While there isn't much of a true rivalry between the two teams, several Redskins have already said playing Baltimore is one game they are looking forward to the most.
Week 5: Redskins vs. Rams: Former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay has not returned to FedEx Field since he left in 2017 to take the Los Angeles Rams head coaching job. That all changes in Week 5 when the Rams travel across the country to face Washington.
Week 11: Redskins vs. Bengals: The two teams that held the top two picks in April's draft square off. Chase Young has already said he's most looking forward to playing the Bengals, the only team that passed on him during the draft.
Week 12: Redskins @ Cowboys (Thanksgiving): For the fourth time in five years, the Redskins play on Thanksgiving day. This happens to be their only primetime game of the 2020 season.
Week 13: Redskins @ Steelers: This is the second of a brutal four-game stretch against teams that finished a combined 40-24 a season ago. Not fun.
Week 14: Redskins @ 49ers: The third and final game of this difficult road trip ends with a clash with the 49ers and the reigning NFC champions. Also, a date with former left tackle Trent Williams, who the Redskins traded to the 49ers in April.
Week 15 - Redskins vs. Seahawks: This game marks the return of Quinton Dunbar to FedEx Field. Rivera shipped the cornerback to Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in March after Dunbar grew unhappy with his contract.
Week 16: Redskins vs. Panthers: Rivera faces his former team for the first time since taking over as the Redskins head coach. While this will certainly be a big storyline leading up to the Week 16 contest, Rivera insists that playing the Panthers is "just another game."
Week 17 - Redskins @ Eagles: The Redskins end their season with the same team that they began the campaign with. Could this be Ryan Kerrigan's final game with the Redskins? Rivera stated in March that Kerrigan is in the Redskins plan for 2020. However, the longtime pass rusher has only one year left on his contract with no extension in place, and the team has drafted two edge rushers in the first round the past two years.
Redskins 2020 Season Schedule
Week 1 - Redskins vs. Eagles, Sept. 14, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 2 - Redskins @ Cardinals, Sept. 21, University of Phoenix Stadium, 4:05 p.m.
Week 3 - Redskins @ Browns, Sept. 28, FirstEnergy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Week 4 - Redskins vs. Ravens, Oct. 4, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 5 - Redskins vs. Rams, Oct. 11, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 6 - Redskins @ Giants, Oct. 18, Metlife Stadium, 1 p.m.
Week 7 - Redskins vs. Cowboys, Oct. 25, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 8 - BYE
Week 9 - Redskins vs. Giants, Nov. 8, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 10 - Redskins @ Lions, Nov. 15, Ford Field, 1 p.m.
Week 11 - Redskins vs. Bengals, Nov. 22, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 12 - Redskins @ Cowboys (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26, AT&T Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Week 13 - Redskins @ Steelers, Dec. 6, Heinz Field, 1 p.m.
Week 14 - Redskins @ 49ers, Dec. 13, Levi's Stadium, 4:25 p.m.
Week 15 - Redskins vs. Seahawks, Dec. 20, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 16 - Redskins vs. Panthers, Dec. 27, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.
Week 17 - Redskin @ Eagles, Jan. 3, Lincoln Financial Field, 1 p.m.
