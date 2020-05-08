We knew the Redskins opponents for the 2020 season in late December. Now, we know the dates, as the NFL released the full 2020 season schedule on Thursday.

After months of waiting, Redskins fans now know which team they open the season against (Philadelphia Eagles), when they'll face Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers (Week 14), when Ron Rivera faces his old team (Week 16) and much more.

Here's the Redskins 2020 schedule, with tidbits about each game.

Redskins 2020 Schedule Notes

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Redskins 2020 Season Schedule

Story continues

Week 1 - Redskins vs. Eagles, Sept. 14, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 2 - Redskins @ Cardinals, Sept. 21, University of Phoenix Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

Week 3 - Redskins @ Browns, Sept. 28, FirstEnergy Stadium, 1 p.m.

Week 4 - Redskins vs. Ravens, Oct. 4, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 5 - Redskins vs. Rams, Oct. 11, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 6 - Redskins @ Giants, Oct. 18, Metlife Stadium, 1 p.m.

Week 7 - Redskins vs. Cowboys, Oct. 25, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 8 - BYE

Week 9 - Redskins vs. Giants, Nov. 8, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 10 - Redskins @ Lions, Nov. 15, Ford Field, 1 p.m.

Week 11 - Redskins vs. Bengals, Nov. 22, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 12 - Redskins @ Cowboys (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26, AT&T Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Week 13 - Redskins @ Steelers, Dec. 6, Heinz Field, 1 p.m.

Week 14 - Redskins @ 49ers, Dec. 13, Levi's Stadium, 4:25 p.m.

Week 15 - Redskins vs. Seahawks, Dec. 20, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 16 - Redskins vs. Panthers, Dec. 27, FedEx Field, 1 p.m.

Week 17 - Redskin @ Eagles, Jan. 3, Lincoln Financial Field, 1 p.m.

































Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

2020 NFL Schedule: Everything to know about the Redskins schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington