2020 NFL schedule: Bears' opponents set after Week 16's results
The Bears' 2020 schedule was waiting for one last opponent to reveal itself entering Week 16's slate of games and with the New York Giants' victory over the Washington Redskins, the Bears will welcome Big Blue to Soldier Field for the second consecutive season.
Here's the complete breakdown of home and away games for Chicago in 2020:
Home
Packers
Vikings
Lions
Saints
Giants
Buccaneers
Texans
Colts
Scroll to continue with content
Away
Packers
Vikings
Lions
Rams
Falcons
Titans
Jaguars
Panthers
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.
2020 NFL schedule: Bears' opponents set after Week 16's results originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago