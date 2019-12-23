The Bears' 2020 schedule was waiting for one last opponent to reveal itself entering Week 16's slate of games and with the New York Giants' victory over the Washington Redskins, the Bears will welcome Big Blue to Soldier Field for the second consecutive season.

Here's the complete breakdown of home and away games for Chicago in 2020:

Home

Packers

Vikings

Lions

Saints

Giants

Buccaneers

Texans

Colts

















Away

Packers

Vikings

Lions

Rams

Falcons

Titans

Jaguars

Panthers

















2020 NFL schedule: Bears' opponents set after Week 16's results originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago