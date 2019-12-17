2020 NFL schedule: Bears' opponents nearly set as season comes to a close

With nothing left to play for in 2019 for the Bears, we might as well take a look at the 2020 season and the opponents Chicago will face on their schedule.

Entering Week 16's game against the Chiefs, 15 of the Bears' 2020 games are set. Chicago will face the third-place finisher in the NFC West and NFC East as well as the NFC South and AFC South divisions next season. The only opponent still to be determined is between the Giants and Redskins.

Here's what we know so far:

Home:

Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

Away:

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans

The Bears entered 2019 with one of the NFL's most challenging schedules, but their underwhelming performance this season should give them an easier route to the playoffs in 2020.

Rosters can flip upside down in one offseason, however, so teams that appear as easy matchups now can quickly become challenging games once next season rolls around. Essentially, the opposite of what the Bears became for their opponents in 2019.