2020 NFL schedule: 49ers' home, road opponents include marquee matchups

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will get his first chance next season to go up against his former team.

And Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will see the player they shipped away to the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season for a second-round draft pick.

The 49ers' opponents for next season have been finalized with the team's 26-21 victory over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West title.

The 49ers' 2020 schedule includes a lot of long plane rides. In addition to the trip to New England, the 49ers will play games next season at the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

Garoppolo spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Patriots after he was chosen as a second-round draft pick from Eastern Illinois. He started just two games with the Patriots at the beginning of the 2016 season while Tom Brady served a four-game suspension.

The dates and times for all 2020 NFL regular-season games will be announced in the spring. The 49ers are not on the list to give up a home date next season for an international game, a league source said.

The 49ers' NFC West championship means they will play the first-place teams in the NFC South (New Orleans) and the NFC North (Green Bay). The 49ers will have a rematch of their exciting 48-46 win in New Orleans, while the Packers will again visit Levi's Stadium.

Here is a look at the 49ers' opponents for next season:

Home

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers

*Arizona Cardinals

*L.A. Rams

*Seattle Seahawks

















Away

Dallas Cowboys

N.Y. Giants

New England Patriots

N.Y. Jets

New Orleans Saints

*Arizona

*L.A. Rams

*Seattle

















*-NFC West opponent

