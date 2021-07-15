2020 NFL Redraft would exchange tackles for Browns

There are many ways to analyze and enjoy the NFL. Those that focus on the NFL draft do so in a myriad of ways including looking back and “redrafting” previous draft classes. This is often done after one and four seasons as a way of marking decisions and how they look along the way.

The Browns 2020 NFL draft class had an interesting first season with offensive players asked to provide more than defenders. First-round pick Jedrick Wills joined a revamped offensive line that became the best in the league while Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones showed flashes of quality play.

With Grant Delpit missing the entire season hurt and Jacob Phillips limited by injury, Jordan Elliott led the team’s defensive rookies with 307 snaps.

Our colleague at the Draft Wire, Luke Easterling, just posted his redraft of the 2020 NFL draft with movement that led to Wills being drafted before the Browns pick but left a tackle for the team nonetheless.

With Justin Herbert off the board with the second pick in this redraft, Wills is the pick for the Los Angeles Chargers at #6. He is still the second tackle off the board, like he was in the real draft, but falls in behind Tristan Wirfs who Easterling has going #4 in place of Andrew Thomas.

For the Browns, that led to a choice between Thomas and Mekhi Becton. For the Browns, Becton’s athleticism seems to be a better fit and Easterling goes in that direction. Becton was seen as a boom or bust kind of prospect going into the draft and it will be interesting how he develops after a very good rookie year.

Wills going sixth instead of tenth is a sign of respect for what he was able to do as a rookie while also switching from the right side to the left in a COVID-shortened season. Wills was a very young draft prospect and is coached by one of the best in the league so expectations are quite high for his development.

Becton may be a consolation prize for the Browns in this redraft but he showed plenty of potential as well. The Browns will be happy that this redraft isn’t real and they get to work with Wills for the long term.