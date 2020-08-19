2020 NFL Preview: Who will emerge to become a star this season? A breakout candidate for every AFC team

At this point last year, Lamar Jackson was an unproven passer, Shaq Barrett was an afterthought signing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Darren Waller was a guy on “Hard Knocks” with a good story.

Breakouts can come from many different sources. Jackson won MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, Barrett came out of nowhere to lead the NFL in sacks and Waller had a 1,000-yard season at tight end for the Raiders. Those are just three of many big seasons from players who were not highly thought of or thought about at all last August.

We have no idea where the breakouts will come from, but it’s fun to guess. Here is the top breakout candidate for each team in the AFC (we’ll look at the NFC on Thursday):

Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins

The team that set the NFL record for rushing yards in a season drafted a running back in the second round. That should get your attention. Dobbins was a highly productive back at Ohio State, rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 6.7-yard average last season. Mark Ingram is the starter, but if Ingram slips or gets hurt, Dobbins is going to do very well in an offense that is perfect for a running back to pile up yards.

Maybe this is a year early on Knox. He was a great athlete who needed a lot of work at tight end. But in 2019 the Bills did trade up to draft him in the third round, and are happy with the improvements he has made on his game in year two. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll praised Knox’s progress, saying “Dawson has done a really good job."

“He's a young player still, really young,” Daboll said. “Hopefully we get more out of him this year. I know he's working hard to do that."

Knox put up a reasonable 28-388-2 line as a rookie and could go way beyond that this season.

Assuming Williams is healthy, it’s like the Bengals add an extra first-round pick this year. Williams, the 11th pick of the 2019 draft, missed his rookie season due to a torn labrum in his shoulder. There’s a reason he was picked that high, and he’ll help Joe Burrow’s transition to the NFL.

The Browns have a lot riding on Takitaki. They let Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert leave in free agency. Then promising second-year linebacker Mack Wilson suffered an injury in training camp this week. Takitaki played just 105 defensive snaps last season but he was a third-round pick last season and will have all the opportunity he can handle.

Denver Broncos: WR K.J. Hamler

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton and 2019 and 2020 first-round picks Noah Fant and Jerry Jeudy to catch passes from Drew Lock. But don’t forget about Hamler. He can be a big-play threat down the field, unlike most slot receivers. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, a good all-around receiver who works out of the slot, might be a good comparison. With other targets to take defensive attention away, Hamler should have a lot of room to run.

The Texans took some shots on former first-round picks at cornerback, and may have hit on Conley. Conley, who never played up to his first-round status with the Raiders, was traded to Houston during last season and finished well. Conley just turned 25 years old and could establish his career this season.

There are no shortage of positive stories out of NFL camps in August, but Campbell is getting praise and it seems legit. Campbell was a second-round pick last season who struggled with injuries, but better health could unlock a nice second season.

“He really looks good,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “You know, we've got a long way to go until the season, but right now, I mean, he looks fast, he looks strong and he's poised and a very smart player.”

