The 2020 NFL schedule was released last week, so it's naturally time to make bold predictions and be held to them for all eternity.

I looked at the schedule and picked a winner, game-by-game for each one until I landed with a Super Bowl champion. It was difficult, a bit wonky and not totally without bias.

The 49ers enter the 2020 season with revenge fresh in their minds. But they'll have to get through a loaded NFC to get a chance at raising the trophy.

On the other side, can anyone other than Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens stop the Patrick Mahomes train that is running over the NFL?

So, who is the last team standing in January? Let's find out.

2020 NFL predictions: Way-too-early picks for division, Super Bowl winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area