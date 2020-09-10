2020 NFL predictions: Our picks for Super Bowl LV, MVP, rookie of year and more

We made it.

The NFL offseason was full of worry and strife for reasons that had nothing to do with football. There were days when it seemed impossible there would be football on Sept. 10 due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that came from it.

But here we are. The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday night against the Houston Texans, ending the longest offseason any of us have experienced. That’s a beautiful thing.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to lead his team to another Super Bowl win. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) More

The season will be unusual, with some empty stadiums and other stadiums that have limited fans to start. Games themselves will be impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another, whether it’s due to the lack of a preseason or new positive tests during the season. We don’t know yet.

But there will be football on Thursday night. With that, our Yahoo Sports NFL writers made their predictions for the 2020 season on various topics from COVID-19 to who will win Super Bowl LV:

(Yahoo Sports graphics by Amber Matsumoto) More

