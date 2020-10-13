2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 6 roundup: Patriots still among top 10 teams?

2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 6 roundup: Patriots still a top 10 team? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're now more than a quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL season, and five undefeated teams remain.

The Kansas City Chiefs are not among those unbeaten teams. They saw their 12-game win streak (including playoffs) end on Sunday with a 40-32 loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Another notable result from Week 5 was the Chicago Bears holding on late in the fourth quarter to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The Bears are among the surprise teams of the league so far with a 4-1 record.

The AFC North is shaping up to be the league's most competitive division. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the division standings at 4-0, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns both are right behind at 4-1. The Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994 when Bill Belichick was their head coach.

Speaking of Belichick, his New England Patriots ended up not playing in Week 5 after their game against the Denver Broncos was rescheduled twice. The matchup is currently set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and Belichick noted Tuesday that his team is "on track" to play at that time.

Here's a roundup of expert Week 6 NFL Power Rankings lists and where the Patriots stand.

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio: No. 6

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: No. 15

The Ringer, Danny Kelly: No. 11

Bleacher Report, Staff: No. 12

ESPN, NFL Nation: No. 11

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer: No. 12

NBC Sports Chicago, Michael Allardyce: No. 14

NBC Sports Bay Area, Josh Schrock: No. 12

Pro Football Network, Matt Williamson: No. 11