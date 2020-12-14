2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Bears win and are in the playoff hunt

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Bears win, back in playoff hunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears ended a six-game lose streak with a dominant win over the Houston Texans.

And for a brief moment, Mitch Trubisky put all those 2017 NFL Draft narratives in the dust by not only outplaying Deshaun Watson in a head-to-head match up, but outshining Patrick Mahomes as well.

Nevermind that Watson was missing starters and rotation guys at just about every skill position.

But these are the overreaction power rankings, where we make snap judgments based on binge watching Red Zone on Sunday.

So that means the Bears, who are back in the playoff hunt thanks to the Vikings taking an L from the Bucs, have to skyrocket up the rankings, right.

Where do all 32 teams stand?

Download

Download MyTeams Today!