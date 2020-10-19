2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Patriots tumble after bad loss to Broncos

2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Patriots tumble after loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wow, what a crazy Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

We saw plenty of wild games and surprising outcomes that will force us to re-consider the quality of several alleged contenders.

Some teams stood out with excellent performances, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routing the Green Bay Packers 38-10, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers dominating the Cleveland Browns 38-7.

A few teams also gave awful efforts, including the New England Patriots getting beat 18-12 at home by the Denver Broncos. The Minnesota Vikings gave up 40 points and lost to the previously winless Atlanta Falcons, plunging their season further into the abyss.

What should we make of these results?