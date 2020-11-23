2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Patriots fall after horrible loss to Texans

2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Where Patriots stand after loss to Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 11 in the NFL was a fun one... well, not so fun if you're a New England Patriots fan.

After stunning the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Patriots failed to earn their third straight win as they suffered a horrific loss to the Houston Texans. The 27-20 defeat may have put an end to New England's already-slim postseason hopes.

The Seattle Seahawks got sweet revenge on the Arizona Cardinals to make things even more interesting in the NFC West. The Ravens, on the other hand, failed to get their own revenge on the Tennessee Titans following last season's AFC Divisional Round loss. Baltimore fell in overtime, 30-24.

There's much more where that came from in what was an eventful week of football. Here's how all 32 teams stack up heading into Week 12.

Updated 2020 NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 12