2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Patriots rise, Tom Brady's Buccaneers drop

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and frustration.

We had two Thanksgiving games, a full slate of matchups on Sunday, plus games still to be played on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

The most impressive victory of the week was the Kansas City Chiefs beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The defending Super Bowl champions reminded everyone that they have the league's most potent offense and the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. It's looking more and more likely that Mahomes will win his second career MVP award.

There were several other interesting results from Week 12. The New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race after an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals, and the New York Jets are a step closer to an 0-16 season following a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

How do these games and all the others impact the NFL Power Rankings? Let's find out.