2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Patriots plummet after blowout loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There was no shortage of exciting games in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season, though "exciting" probably isn't the word New England Patriots fans would use.

The Patriots fell to 2-4 on the campaign after a horrific 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Cam Newton and the rest of New England's offense looked lifeless, and the defense did nothing to limit the 49ers rushing attack.

To make matters even worse, Tom Brady shined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Patriots scuffled. The ex-Pats QB tossed four touchdown passes in a 45-20 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders to propel the Bucs to 5-2.

On that note, it's time to update our 2020 NFL Power Rankings as we enter Week 8. Here's where the Patriots and the other 31 teams stand.