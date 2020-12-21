2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Patriots, Rams fall after brutal losses

2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Pats fall as playoff hopes evaporate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots' path to the playoffs is officially closed.

New England was eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions for the first time since 1995 after a dominant win over the Denver Broncos.

Those weren't the only eventful games in the AFC East. How about the Jets? Yes, the New York Jets did the impossible and pulled off a shocking victory over the Los Angeles Rams for their first of the season.

So, how does the league shake out after another crazy week of NFL football? Here are our updated Power Rankings entering Week 16.

Click here for Updated NFL Power Rankings entering Week 16