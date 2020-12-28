2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Trip to playoffs on the line for several teams

2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Playoffs on the line for several teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A wild Week 16 set us up for what undoubtedly will be a crazy finish to the 2020 NFL season.

The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers were crowned division champions on Sunday with victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff spot Saturday with their 47-7 thrashing of the Detroit Lions.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings each have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Cleveland Browns put themselves in a tough spot with their loss to the lowly New York Jets. They're in the postseason if they beat the Steelers, or if the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts. Otherwise, they'll likely miss out.

Other teams with their playoff hopes on the line include the Rams, Bears, Colts, Titans, Ravens, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, and the Washington Football Team.

Here are our updated Power Rankings, with explanations of a few important playoff scenarios entering the final week of the regular season.

