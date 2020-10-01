2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 4 roundup: Patriots move up after latest win

NFL Power Rankings Week 4 roundup: Patriots move up after latest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots look like a legitimate contender in the AFC yet again, and we'll find out a lot about their status in the conference Sunday afternoon.

The most-anticipated matchup on the Week 4 schedule is the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are 3-0 and their offense is red-hot, averaging 30.3 points per game with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes having another MVP-caliber season. Kansas City faced one of its toughest tests of the regular season in Week 3 and earned an impressive 34-20 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes and Co. look unstoppable at the moment, but the Patriots are one team that's enjoyed a decent level of success against this Chiefs squad. New England has won two of its last three meetings with KC when Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback. The only loss for the Patriots over that span was a 23-16 defeat at Gillette Stadium last season.

Devin McCourty: Week 4 vs. Chiefs is "classic Do Your Job game"

The Patriots should feel plenty confident going into Sunday's showdown. They are coming off an impressive Week 3 win of their own over the Las Vegas Raiders. New England ran for a season-high 250 yards, while its defense forced three turnovers and scored a touchdown in the 36-20 victory.

Here's a roundup of where the Patriots stand in expert 2020 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4.

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio: No. 3

Bleacher Report, NFL Staff: No. 7

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus: No. 8

USA TODAY Sports, Nate Davis: No. 6

The Ringer, Danny Kelly: No. 7

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: No. 8

ESPN: No. 9

The Score, Staff: No. 10

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco: No. 10

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer: No. 7