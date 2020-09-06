2020 NFL Power Rankings roundup: How experts view Patriots entering Week 1

NFL Power Rankings roundup: How experts view Pats entering Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have consistently ranked among the top 10 teams in Week 1 NFL Power Rankings for most of the last 20 years. This season is different, however.

The Patriots rank outside the top 10 in most recent power rankings lists, and it's not too much of a surprise. Of course, when a team loses the greatest quarterback in NFL history in Tom Brady to free agency, its stock is going to take a hit.

In fairness to the Patriots, they have replaced Brady with another former league MVP in Cam Newton, who won the starting QB job after an impressive training camp.

Many of New England's question marks entering the season are on defense. The Patriots lost a ton of defensive players over the offseason through free agency, the trade market and opt outs. The Patriots' linebacker depth, in particular, was hit hard with the departures of Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins as free agents, in addition to Dont'a Hightower opting out.

Despite the high amount of roster turnover, many oddsmakers still expect the Patriots to be a playoff team this season and have a strong chance to win the AFC East title for the 12th consecutive season.

Here's a roundup of where the Patriots stand in expert NFL Power Rankings entering Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Mike Clay, ESPN: No. 18

ProFootballTalk: No. 4

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: No. 14

Doug Farrar, USA TODAY (based on DVOA stat): No. 9

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 15

Bleacher Report: No. 19

Matt Williamson, Pro Football Network: No. 16

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports: No. 15