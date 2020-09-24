2020 NFL Power Rankings roundup: Here's where Patriots stand entering Week 3

NFL Power Rankings roundup: Here's where Patriots stand entering Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have played better than many people anticipated to begin the post-Tom Brady era.

After beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the Patriots nearly pulled off an impressive fourth quarter comeback on the road against a Super Bowl contender in the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

New England's offense looks pretty good with Cam Newton leading the way at quarterback. Newton is healthy and making a strong impact in the passing game and rushing attack. He's completing more than 70 percent of his passes and his four rushing touchdowns are tied for the league lead.

The offensive line is healthier than it was last season and its play through two games has been solid. The defense, despite being shredded at times Sunday night by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, has shown some encouraging signs, too.

There's still 14 more games to be played in the 2020 regular season, but all the evidence so far paints the Patriots as a genuine contender in the AFC.

So, how do experts view the Patriots after two weeks? Where do they rank in the league's hierarchy? Here's a roundup of NFL power Rankings entering Week 3.

Bleacher Report, NFL Staff: No. 10

NBC Sports Bay Area, Scott Bair: No. 7

Pro Football Focus: No. 9

ESPN: No. 10

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus: No. 10

The Ringer, Danny Kelly: No. 10

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco: No. 12

USA TODAY, Nate Davis: No. 9

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: No. 10