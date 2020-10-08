2020 NFL Power Rankings: How all 32 teams stack up entering Week 5

Curran's Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Patriots holding steady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One-quarter of the way through the NFL season, the league's hierarchy is starting to take shape.

Six teams remain perfect -- four in the AFC and two in the NFC. With a half-dozen teams still without a loss, the top of our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 5 are holding relatively steady, but one team continues its surge upwards.

After landing at No. 18 after a season-opening loss in New Orleans, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are knocking at the door of the Top 5 following a third straight victory.

The Bucs most recent win vaults them ahead of Brady's former team, which hung tough without their starting quarterback before falling 26-10 to the Chiefs in Kansas City.

And while that's the story near the top of our Week 5 Power Rankings, the bottom remains the same as well, which is rough news for football fans in New York.