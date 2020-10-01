2020 NFL Power Rankings: How all 32 teams stack up entering Week 4

Curran's Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Patriots keep rising up the ranks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Chiefs have lost once since last November and – after Monday night’s undressing of the Ravens – the gap between them and the field is yawning wide.

There are six unbeaten teams and seven winless teams and the presumed quality of some of the teams that haven’t won yet – especially at quarterback – is shocking.

All that money being paid to Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Matt Stafford and (someday) to Dak Prescott and they have two wins among them? Makes you think.

But if Kansas City is going to stay perfect, the next few weeks will be challenging. After Cam Newton and the Patriots visit Arrowhead this Sunday, the Chiefs follow that up with a divisional contest against the Raiders and a road trip to face the undefeated Bills.

Here's how the league stacks up beneath the defending champs as the league enters a 15-game slate in Week 4 following the postponement of Titans-Steelers.