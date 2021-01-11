2020 NFL playoffs: 3 takeaways from the Steelers playoff collapse

This was supposed to be the year. The Pittsburgh Steelers got their Hall of Fame quarterback back and the defense was elite. And for 11 games everything had gone according to plan. Then everything started to go wrong.

Everyone had an excuse. Fatigue, COVID-19 complications, injuries and whatever else. But going into Sunday’s playoff game with the Cleveland Browns, everything was good. Right up until the first snap went over Ben Roethlisberger’s head and everyone knew this was the beginning of the end.

Here are our big takeaways from what went wrong in Pittsburgh.

Big Ben in an impossible position

Depending on which side of the debate you are on, you either blame Roethlisberger for the loss or think he's the only guy who kept them in the game. The reality is, for the last seven weeks Roethlisberger has been put in an impossible position. The offensive line struggled to protect, the run game didn't exist and even his wide receivers cannot be counted on.

Lack of depth on full display

In going over the snap counts from Sunday's game, a few things stood out. But nothing more shocking than seeing outside linebacker Cassius Marsh getting nearly 70 percent of the defensive snaps. The Steelers are on the verge of a massive rebuild and one area of focus has to be not only replacing the number of starters who will be lost in the offseason but doing a better job in filling in behind them.

Coaching changes must occur

No one here is looking for the Rooney's to fire Mike Tomlin. As much as many fans want to see Tomlin gone if you've followed this team for any amount of time you know this isn't going to happen. Having said that, if Tomlin wants to keep in the good graces of the Rooney family, he must seriously consider moving on from offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and defensive coordinator Keith Butler.