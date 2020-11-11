2020 NFL playoff picture: Chiefs sit comfortably among top teams

The Kansas City Chiefs are exactly where they hoped to be entering the bye week. Having just a single loss during the first part of the 2020 NFL season, they’re considered among the top teams in the league. As the NFL playoff picture begins to shape up Kansas City is positioned to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

The new playoff formatting this year allows an extra team into the equation for each conference. There’s also a situation where even more teams could be allowed into the playoffs if key games were to be canceled as a result of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at what the NFL playoff picture looks like with Week 9 in the rearview mirror:

AFC Playoff Picture

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

AFC Playoff seeds 1. Steelers (8-0) [AFC North leader] 2. Chiefs (8-1) [AFC West leader] 3. Bills (7-2) [AFC East leader] 4. Titans (6-2) [AFC South leader] 5. Ravens (6-2) 6. Raiders (5-3) 7. Dolphins (5-3)

AFC In the hunt 8. Colts (5-3) 9. Browns (5-3) 10. Broncos (3-5) 11. Bengals (2-5-1) As the playoff picture begins to take place across AFC and NFC conferences, the Chiefs have a comfortable lead on the AFC West division. The Raiders can close the gap with a win over Kansas City in Week 11, but they won't be able to take lead. If the Chiefs are to compete for the top seed and lone bye week available under new playoff formatting, they'll need the Steelers to drop a game or two along the way. That's not out of the question with much of the AFC North divisional games left to be played. Pittsburgh also has matchups with the Colts and Bills in December. One team to keep an eye on here is the Dolphins, who are looking quite good with Tua Tagavailoa at quarterback. They've won two consecutive games and have a notoriously easy schedule down the stretch. They're set to face the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in early December. Last year, Miami helped get the No. 1 seed for Kansas City. This year, they could stand in the way of the Chiefs securing it.

Story continues

NFC Playoff Picture

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

NFC Playoff seeds 1. Saints (6-2) [NFC South leader] 2. Seahawks (6-2) [NFC West leader] 3. Packers (6-2) [NFC North leader] 4. Eagles (3-4-1) [NFC East leader] 5. Buccaneers (6-3) 6. Cardinals (5-3) 7. Rams (5-3)

NFC In the hunt 8. Bears (5-4) 9. 49ers (4-5) 10. Vikings (3-5) 11. Lions (3-5) The NFC playoff picture is of little consequence to the Chiefs, but we'll keep you in the loop regardless. The Saints completed their sweep of the Buccaneers to take full control of the NFC South. The Seahawks and Packers are also among competitors to secure the top seed in the conference. The Eagles get a participation award. If Chiefs fans were hoping for a rematch with the 49ers in Super Bowl LV, well, it's not out of the question. An injury-riddled San Francisco team still has a shot to get in, but they'll need to win out most of their remaining NFC conference games to make it in as a seventh-seeded team.