2020 NFL MVP odds: Does Tom Brady have a legitimate chance to make history?

Is Brady a legitimate MVP candidate? Here are the latest odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady continues to defy Father Time (and Max Kellerman).

The 43-year-old quarterback is off to a scorching start in Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers to a 5-2 start after moving on from the New England Patriots this offseason.

How scorching, you ask? Brady ranks sixth in the NFL passing yards (1,910) and third in completions (176) with 18 touchdown passes -- second only to Russell Wilson -- to just four interceptions, three of which came in his first two games.

So, after Brady torched the Las Vegas Raiders for 369 passing yards and five total touchdowns on Sunday, it's worth wondering if the 21-year veteran is in the conversation to win his fourth NFL MVP award.

The short answer: Yes.

Here are the latest 2020 NFL MVP odds -- Provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks (-110)

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (+400)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (+450)

Tom Brady, Buccaneers (+1200)

Brady, who began the season with +1400 NFL MVP odds, is somewhat of a long shot, and current MVP favorite Russell Wilson is playing lights-out for the 5-1 Seahawks.

But it's still impressive that the 43-year-old is even in the MVP race, considering no player over 40 has taken home the award. (That player, of course, was Brady, who became the NFL's oldest MVP winner in 2017.)

In any case, Brady is in much better shape than his Patriots successor: Cam Newton currently has +10000 odds to win NFL MVP, tied with the likes of Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Donald.