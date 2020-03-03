2020 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay has Patriots upgrading d-line in latest predictions

The NFL Scouting Combine took place last week in Indianapolis, and that means it's officially mock draft season with a little less than two months before the 2020 NFL Draft begins.

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has released his third 2020 mock, and he has a fresh pick for the New England Patriots. The AFC East champs will be on the clock at 23rd overall in Round 1, and there are many different areas for them to address with this selection.

One option is quarterback, especially if Tom Brady leaves New England in free agency. Another area is safety, where the Patriots already have top-tier talent but really need to add some youthful depth. Offensive line is an area of need, too, given all the injuries this unit battled in 2019 and the uncertain futures of free agents Joe Thuney and Ted Karras.

McShay went in a different direction. He has the Patriots taking Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Here's his reasoning for slotting Epenesa to the Patriots at No. 23 in the first round.

The Patriots recorded 47 sacks last season, so pass rush isn't any form of weakness in Foxborough. But Epenesa is a perfect fit as a 3-4 defensive end replacement for Trey Flowers one year after Flowers signed with Detroit. He plays right around 280 pounds and with power, making up for a lack of explosiveness (he ran a 5.04-second 40 at the combine). Epenesa finished his final Iowa season with eight sacks in five games, but his ability to set the edge against the run shouldn't be discounted. While the Patriots might need an interior offensive lineman or safety, with Joe Thuney and Devin McCourty set to be free agents, the value isn't as strong at No. 23. And don't expect coach Bill Belichick to draft a receiver in the first round in back-to-back years despite a desire to upgrade there, too.

Epenesa tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Hawkeyes last season. He also posted 42 tackles, three passes defensed and four forced fumbles. Epenesa totaled 22 sacks over the last two seasons. One of his best performances in 2019 came in Iowa's Holiday Bowl victory over USC, where he had 2.5 sacks.

The Patriots can afford to take the best player available at No. 23 because they are projected to have 12 total selections in this draft. There will be plenty of picks to find quality talent at wide receiver, tight end and other positions the Patriots must upgrade before the 2020 campaign.

