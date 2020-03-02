2020 NFL Mock Draft: Scouting Combine shakes up 1st round

The 2020 NFL Combine is in the books, and while it's generally a bad idea to take the results of the underwear Olympics and allow them to have too much of an influence on your scouting report, the reality is it happens across the league.

This year's combine is no exception. Take Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown for example. Brown entered his combine week regarded as an elite prospect who would challenge to be the next player picked after QB Joe Burrow and edge rusher Chase Young. His workout didn't go well, and as a result, questions about how far he'll slide in the first round are already swirling.

Iowa edge defender A.J. Epenesa is another case study to monitor. He was average (at best) at the combine despite possessing film that should have NFL front offices confident in his projection as a 10-year starter in the league. But the NFL loves athletes, and Epenesa didn't perform like a top-notch movement guy at Indianapolis.

