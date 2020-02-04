2020 NFL mock draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions

The Super Bowl is over, so now football fans can officially turn the page to what should be an eventful NFL offseason.

Free agency is the main storyline involving the New England Patriots, primarily because of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Tom Brady's future, but the 2020 NFL Draft is going to be vitally important in their ability to remain a top contender in the AFC next season.

Who will the Patriots select in the first round (No. 23 overall) in the upcoming draft? Let's look at a roundup of recently published expert 2020 NFL mock drafts.

