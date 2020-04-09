The New England Patriots roster has taken a few hits in free agency, and the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft will allow head coach Bill Belichick to address those roster weaknesses.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady headlines the list of Patriots departures this offseason, but many other players have departed New England as free agents over the last month. Included in that group are a few important defensive players, such as linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.

Replacing these players won't be easy, but fortunately for the Patriots, they own 12 picks in the 2020 Draft. We're only about two weeks away from the beginning of the draft, so let's take a look at which players experts predict the Patriots will target with the 23rd pick in Round 1.

2020 NFL mock draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston