2020 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Will Patriots take a QB in first round?

Tom Brady's pending free agency has the New England Patriots at a crossroads.

If the six-time Super Bowl champion signs elsewhere on March 18, the Patriots may consider using their No. 23 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on Brady's successor at quarterback.

But if Brady stays (or if the team believes in second-year QB Jarrett Stidham), New England could address a host of other roster needs, which will come into clearer focus as other pending free agents make their decisions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

We don't know where Brady and others will be in late April, but we have a better idea of which prospects could be on the board at No. 23 after the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up over the weekend.

To save you some legwork, we've rounded up the latest batch of NFL mock drafts to see who the "experts" have the Patriots taking in the first round.

The results are interesting, to say the least: seven mock drafts with seven different selections -- none of which are wide receivers, a supposed area of need for New England.

McShay envisions Epenesa, who recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks for Iowa last season, filling Trey Flowers' former role as a 3-4 defensive end. If either Kyle Van Noy or Jamie Collins depart in free agency, Epenesa would give New England a pass-rushing boost and could form a nice young duo with edge rusher Chase Winovich.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

This one seems like a long shot, as Herbert has been going in the top 10 of some mock drafts. Herbert spoke highly of the Patriots at the NFL Combine, so we'd imagine Bill Belichick would jump at the chance to draft the 21-year-old gunslinger if Brady leaves and Herbert slides outside the top 20.

Story continues

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Belichick loves versatile defenders, and if any combination of Van Noy, Collins or Devin and Jason McCourty depart in free agency, Queen would help replenish the Patriots' defensive stock. The 6-foot, 229-pound linebacker boasts impressive speed (4.5-second 40-yard-dash) and was a solid contributor for a national champion LSU squad.

Click here to listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast:

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State (No. 28)

Fornelli has the Patriots swapping draft picks with the Baltimore Ravens and still getting their man at No. 28 in Love. As our Phil Perry wrote last month, the Utah State signal-caller fits the new mold of athletic QBs who are still strong pocket passers. Love and Stidham would make for an intriguing young QB room in New England.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

There's a real chance the Patriots lose both guard Joe Thuney and center Ted Karras to free agency. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Jones has "NFL-ready" pass protection skills, per Renner, and that's an area New England may want to invest in whether it's a 43-year-old Brady or an inexperienced QB under center.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY Sports: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Delpit would make sense if Devin McCourty doesn't re-sign and comes with impressive credentials: He's a two-time All-American who won the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best safety. Delpit comes with injury concerns, but considering the defensive backs the Tigers have produced over the years -- Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu and Eric Reid, to name a few -- there's plenty of upside here.

You knew there was going to be an Alabama product on here somewhere. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McKinney has the versatility to take over for Devin McCourty or Patrick Chung at safety. If he gets Nick Saban's stamp of approval, Belichick certainly will consider taking him at No. 23.

2020 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Will Patriots take a QB in first round? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston